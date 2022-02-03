Lady Dan – “Not In Love”

New Music February 3, 2022 9:41 AM By Ryan Leas

Lady Dan – “Not In Love”

New Music February 3, 2022 9:41 AM By Ryan Leas

Last year, Tyler Dozier released I Am The Prophet, her debut album as Lady Dan. When we last heard from her, she was sharing a haunting cover of Bill Withers’ “Just The Two Of Us” appropriately timed to Halloween. Now, she’s about to take those I Am The Prophet songs on the road, but first she’s also back with a new song.

Lady Dan’s latest is called “Not In Love,” and it’s a B-side from the I Am The Prophet sessions. No, it’s not a cover of the famous 10cc single: “I wrote this song a few years ago, when I was going through a really difficult time with my mental health,” Dozier said in a statement. “I was experiencing some of the worst anxiety and depression that I’ve experienced to this day. When I would listen to music I would take note of all the sweet and endearing love songs people could write about a person, and I thought that was something I would never be able to do in a way I actually enjoyed. I still feel that way about it. But also, not being in love in the first place doesn’t help.”

Check it out below, along with Lady Dan’s upcoming tour dates.

