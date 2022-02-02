Get To Know Ducks Ltd. On This Week’s Callin Me Maybe
Last year, the Toronto jangle-pop duo Ducks Ltd. not only reissued their debut EP Get Bleak, but also unveiled their debut album Modern Fiction. Many of you Stereogum readers were instant converts, so you already know and love this band. But how well do you really know them? We figured it’s time we get a proper introduction to Ducks Ltd., to find out how the band came to be and what makes them tick. This Thursday at 4PM, bandmembers Tom McGreevy and Evan Lewis will join us for a conversation in this week’s episode of Callin Me Maybe. As usual, you can listen live (and ask the band all your burning Ducks-related questions) here on the Callin app.