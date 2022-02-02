XXXTentacion Documentary Look At Me! Premiering At SXSW

A new documentary about the late XXXTentacion will premiere at SXSW next month, Pitchfork reports. Look At Me! was directed by Sabaah Folayan, whose previous credits include Whose Streets?, a documentary about the 2014 racial justice protests in Ferguson, Missouri. The XXXTentacion film’s synopsis reads as follows:

Look At Me! explores how Jahseh Onfroy tapped raw talent, a gift for connecting with disaffected youth, and a mastery of social media to fashion himself into SoundCloud rapper XXXTentacion — one of the most streamed artists on the planet.

XXXTentacion was killed in an attempted robbery in 2018 at the age of 20. He left behind a complicated legacy: As a musician he was enormously talented, innovative, and influential, but he faced numerous criminal charges at the time of his death, related to alleged actions like beating and kidnapping his pregnant girlfriend. It will be interesting to see how the documentary balances all that information, especially given that the synopsis does not include any mention of the disturbing parts of XXXTentacion’s story.

The film portion of SXSW runs from March 11-19 in Austin.