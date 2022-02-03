SASAMI – “Call Me Home”

New Music February 3, 2022 9:30 AM By Rachel Brodsky

In a few weeks, Sasami will release her new album Squeeze. We’ve already heard album cuts “The Greatest,” “Skin A Rat,” and “Say It,” and now Sasami has shared a ripping new addition called “Call Me Home.”

“‘Call Me Home’ is dedicated to anyone who has blown up their life just to remember what it’s like to feel something,” Sasami says of the new song, which a press release calls “Sheryl Crow-inspired.” “It’s about the darkness of feeling nothing and the creeping ache of apathy that can swallow you whole if you let it. It’s about skipping town, driving all night and knowing you’ll always have a home to come back to.”

Listen to “Call Me Home” below.

Squeeze is out 2/25 via Domino.

