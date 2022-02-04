Nicki Minaj – “Do We Have A Problem?” (Feat. Lil Baby)

New Music February 4, 2022 12:20 AM By Chris DeVille

Nicki Minaj, last seen attempting to take harmful yet hilarious hearsay about COVID vaccines to the White House, is back with a new single featuring Lil Baby. It’s called “Do We Have A Problem?” and they promoted it with an advice hotline through which fans could submit their problems to be solved by Minaj. It arrives with a Benny Boom-directed music video (co-starring Joseph Sikora and Cory Hardrict) that’s inspired by Salt, one of Minaj’s favorite movies. Watch below.

“Do We Have A Problem?” is out now on Republic. Minaj is scheduled to perform it on The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight.

