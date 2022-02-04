Ducks Ltd. Talk Origins, Influences, And Spotify In This Week’s Callin Me Maybe

News February 4, 2022

Yesterday, Stereogum comment section faves Ducks Ltd. joined us for this week’s episode of Callin Me Maybe. We talked with Tom McGreevy and Evan Lewis about how the band emerged from their various other projects and took off beyond their early expectations — to the point where they had to change their name. We also talked about their new song “Sheets Of Grey,” upcoming plans to tour with Nation Of Language and hopefully record a cover with Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, which Felt album is the best Felt album, and more — including Stereogum editor Chris DeVille calling in to talk about the ongoing Spotify drama with McGreevy. If you missed it live, you can check out the episode here.

