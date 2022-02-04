Stream Peace Test’s Frantically Ugly Debut Album Pry

New Music February 4, 2022 11:23 AM By Tom Breihan

Stream Peace Test’s Frantically Ugly Debut Album Pry

New Music February 4, 2022 11:23 AM By Tom Breihan

Hardcore is usually a mean, fearsome genre, but the Providence band Peace Test push hardcore to its mean, fearsome extremes. Peace Test’s songs are extremely fast and short, rarely lasting much longer than one minute. But Peace Test don’t really belong to the world of powerviolence, hardcore’s warped and damaged cousin. Instead, Peace Test work more in the classic Negative Approach mode, just bashing out their elemental riffs with as much dizzy speed and aggression as they can muster. And like Negative Approach, they always sound like they’re about ready to bite your head off.

Peace Test were already an important underground band when they released their grimy 2020 debut EP Uniform Repression. Today, Peace Test follow that album with their first full-length Pry. “Full-length” might not be exactly the right term here, since Pry blasts through 14 songs in almost exactly 14 minutes. But there’s definitely a full LP’s worth of ferocity in this record. Stream it below.

Pry is out now on To Live A Lie Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Snow’s “Informer”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Regina Belle & Peabo Bryson’s “A Whole New World (Aladdin‘s Theme)”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    13 hours ago

    Joe Rogan Is Sorry Neil Young & Joni Mitchell “Feel That Way” About His COVID Vaccine Misinformation On Spotify

    4 days ago

    Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer”

    21 hours ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest