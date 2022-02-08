Orion Sun – “dirty dancer”

New Music February 8, 2022 12:34 PM By Tom Breihan

Orion Sun – “dirty dancer”

New Music February 8, 2022 12:34 PM By Tom Breihan

Back in 2020, the Philadelphia singer Orion Sun released her impressive debut album Hold Space For Me. Last year, she followed that LP with the Rostam-produced single “Concrete.” Next month, Orion Sun will release her new EP Getaway, and she’s just shared the very cool video for its lead single “dirty dancer.”

“dirty dancer” is a gorgeous, dazed track about the kind of infatuation that leaves you stuck thinking about a person even as you’re going about your day-to-day mundanity. On the track, Orion Sun sings languidly over slow-rotating guitars: “Waiting in line at the grocery store/ Waiting for an Uber, thinking of you.” In director Courtney Loo’s video, Orion Sun and a group of dancers move through impeccably composed shots. Orion Sun also just announced her first headlining tour; check out the “dirty dancer” video and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:
5/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
5/02 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
5/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
5/04 – Washington DC @ Black Cat
5/08 – Toronto, ON @ Axis
5/10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American
5/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium
5/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
5/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Getaway is out 3/11 on Mom + Pop.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “That’s The Way Love Goes”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Silk’s “Freak Me”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    5 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Big Thief Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

    2 days ago

    Joe Rogan Apologizes For Racial Slurs As Spotify Removes Over 100 Old Episodes

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest