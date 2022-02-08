Back in 2020, the Philadelphia singer Orion Sun released her impressive debut album Hold Space For Me. Last year, she followed that LP with the Rostam-produced single “Concrete.” Next month, Orion Sun will release her new EP Getaway, and she’s just shared the very cool video for its lead single “dirty dancer.”

“dirty dancer” is a gorgeous, dazed track about the kind of infatuation that leaves you stuck thinking about a person even as you’re going about your day-to-day mundanity. On the track, Orion Sun sings languidly over slow-rotating guitars: “Waiting in line at the grocery store/ Waiting for an Uber, thinking of you.” In director Courtney Loo’s video, Orion Sun and a group of dancers move through impeccably composed shots. Orion Sun also just announced her first headlining tour; check out the “dirty dancer” video and the tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

5/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/02 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

5/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

5/04 – Washington DC @ Black Cat

5/08 – Toronto, ON @ Axis

5/10 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

5/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American

5/14 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium

5/16 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

5/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Getaway is out 3/11 on Mom + Pop.