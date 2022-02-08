Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has announced his debut solo release. Portals, an EP comprising four instrumentals, will be released this April on Record Store Day digitally, on CD, and on ocean blue vinyl as an RSD exclusive. “This music was created with what I describe as an Audio-Cinematic approach,” Hammett writes in a press release. “They’re soundtracks to the movies in your mind.”

Hammett wrote two of the tracks with keyboardist Edwin Outwater, who also oversaw players from the LA Philharmonic on Portals and previously worked with Metallica on their S&M2 project. Drummers Jon Theodore and Abraham Laboriel, bassist Greg Fidelman, arranger Blake Neely, and longtime Metallica associate Bob Rock also contributed to the EP. Hammett recorded it around the world in locations including Los Angeles, Paris, and Oahu.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Maiden And The Monster”

02 “The Jinn”

03 “High Plains Drifter”

04 “The Incantation”

Portals is out 4/23 via Blackened Recordings.