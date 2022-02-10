Police Investigating DaBaby For Beating Up Ex-Girlfriend’s Brother In A Bowling Alley

February 10, 2022 By Peter Helman

Police Investigating DaBaby For Beating Up Ex-Girlfriend’s Brother In A Bowling Alley

Police are investigating DaBaby following a brawl with his ex-girlfriend’s brother in a bowling alley. TMZ reports that DaBaby got in an argument with Brandon Bills — brother to DaniLeigh, the mother of DaBaby’s daughter — and threw the first punch, getting his whole crew involved in the melee. Bills refused medical treatment and DaBaby left before the cops arrived, but law enforcement sources say they’re investigating DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon because he kicked Bills in the head while he was already on the ground.

