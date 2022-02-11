Sounds like Fivio Foreign has a hit on his hands. “City Of Gods,” the Brooklyn drill star’s new single out today, boasts guests features from Kanye West, spitting a self-referential state-of-Ye verse that will probably spawn more coverage than the song itself, and Alicia Keys, howling her most compelling hook since “Empire State Of Mind.” It is very much a Brooklyn drill track, but it’s maybe the best-case scenario for translating that sound to a pop crossover. Surprisingly, the song’s massive team of producers includes the Chainsmokers, who once produced a far inferior single called “Kanye.” Dem Jointz, Ojivolta, Lil Mav, Tweek Tune, Hemz, AyoAA, and Kanye himself are also credited.

Fivio has dedicated the song to his late friend Tahjay “T Dott” Dobson. He writes, “T Dot. That’s my baby boy. I never thought I’d be doing this without you here with me. You supposed to be here with me but you gon always be the Prince in the City of Gods. Your name will forever live through me. Long Live Prince T Dot.” But after referencing his previous Fivio collab “Off The Grid” in the first line, Kanye makes his verse all about his various public feuds, including his recent detente with Drake and the ongoing drama surrounding his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Also: “I’ma turn my life to a meme, let Justin Laboy post it.” Apparently it was recorded before he declared war on Billie Eilish.

“City Of Gods” is on Fivio’s upcoming album B.I.B.L.E. (yes that’s the album for me), which Kanye is now executive producing. That project is expected this spring. In the meantime, here’s “City Of Gods.”

B.I.B.L.E. is coming soon via Columbia.