Lucy Dacus Played Her Detroit Show Lying On A Couch Because Of Herniated Discs

Lucy Dacus is a trooper. On Wednesday night, Dacus was supposed to begin the latest leg of touring behind her excellent 2021 album Home Video. But that tour’s opening night in Pittsburgh had to be delayed because of “an unexpected medical issue (not COVID related).” Now, we know the nature of that medical injury. Lucy Dacus threw her back out, herniating two discs. An injury like that can throw a tour into chaos, but Lucy Dacus didn’t let that happen. Last night, she played Detroit’s Majestic Theatre while laying on what looked like a very comfortable couch.

On Twitter before last night’s show, Dacus wrote, “sup, I have two herniated discs and the only way I’m not in pain is laying down SO tonight’s show I will be singing from a couch, I am both sorry and also pleased to offer this most humiliating and hilarious moment to you good people of Detroit.” Also: “I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I’m fragile.”

I am telling myself I am punk for this please do not say otherwise I'm fragile pic.twitter.com/qpdu6rOUCq — Lucy Dacus (@lucydacus) February 10, 2022

From all available evidence, Dacus made it work. She looked cool on that couch, presenting a kind of confident serenity, and she got big cheers for sitting up during one of her band’s rock-out moments. Maybe she should just make the couch a part of her live show! Check out a few photos and videos below.

Lucy Dacus siting from a couch because she threw out her back is a serve tbh pic.twitter.com/HbFwrOiKct — we all gonna die huh (@perl_the_engin) February 11, 2022

obsessed with the absolute rockstar energy of @lucydacus sitting up on a couch 💕 pic.twitter.com/GkNdmHjHMy — micaela (@MicaelaTore) February 11, 2022

Judging by those pictures, we should all try rocking red jumpsuits and Timberlands. That’s a good look.