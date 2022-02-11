Watch Eddie Vedder & Bruce Springsteen In Conversation For Amazon Music

Eddie Vedder and Bruce Springsteen are from different generations, but at this point both are wizened, hearty, politically engaged rock ‘n’ roll legends with vast catalogs and even vaster fan bases. So it makes some kind of sense that they’re sitting down together for a chat on camera in honor of Earthling, Vedder’s new solo album out today.

Directed by Thom Zimny at Springsteen’s farm in New Jersey, the special finds the superstar duo breaking down Vedder’s album, his first solo LP since 2011’s Ukulele Songs. Essentially it’s Springsteen interviewing Vedder about his music, which is kind of fascinating to think about. Is it fascinating to watch? You can find out starting at 2PM ET today at Amazon Live. After 48 hours, the special will be available at Vedder’s YouTube page as well. To give you some idea of what you’re getting into, here’s a brief snippet:

Earthling is out now on Republic. I wonder what Fugazi think about being name-checked in this video on Amazon, and I wonder which Fugazi album is Bruce Springsteen’s favorite.