The new supergroup Alto Arc has a truly baffling and exciting lineup: Deafheaven’s George Clarke, Hundred Waters’ Trayer Tryon, PC Music leader Danny L Harle, and makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench. It’s hard to imagine how these four people decided to get together and make music, but they did, and that music is out in the world now.

After releasing the early singles “Nocebo” and “Bordello,” Alto Arc have now dropped their self-titled debut EP, a five-song journey across genres and ideas. There’s a lot going on in this music — glossy goth textures, pillowy drones, herky-jerk stop-starts, strangulated hisses, searching and heavenly melodies. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, and yet it all hangs together with its own sort of logic.

Harle and Tryon produced the Alto Arc EP, and Zach Hill, from Death Grips and Hella, gives additional production on one song. George Clarke and Isamaya Ffrench handle the vocals, and you could not imagine two more diametrically opposed singers, which makes the contrast more interesting. Immediately, this might be the most exciting industrial goth-metal new-age hyperpop group on the planet. Stream the EP below.

The Alto Arc EP is out now on Sargent House.