Kodak Black Shot Outside Justin Bieber Concert Afterparty In LA

Rapper Kodak Black and three others were injured in a shooting outside an afterparty for Justin Bieber’s concert in West Hollywood last night. TMZ reports that a fight broke out and 10 shots were fired at around 2:45AM while Kodak Black, Gunna, and Lil Baby were outside the club “smiling and talking.”

Kodak Black, a 19-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man were hit by bullets, and another sustained injuries in the commotion. All injured parties were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition. There is currently no suspect in custody.

The event took place at the Nice Guy following Bieber’s show at the Pacific Design Center, part of a series of invite-only “homecoming” concerts and parties leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday. Celebrities including Drake, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, and Khloe Kardashian were on the guest list.