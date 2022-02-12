Death Grips’ NSFW Album Cover Adorns New Vetememes x Rough Simmons Capsule

Remember when Death Grips put a dick on their album cover? Now you can proudly wear that very same dick on your own body (no, not like that, you degenerates)!

The new extremely online capsule collection from Vetememes (not to be confused with Vetements) and Rough Simmons (not to be confused with Raf Simons) features Death Grips’ uncensored NO LOVE DEEP WEB artwork on parkas and sweatshirts that come with a removable magnetic censor bar. It’s billed as officially licensed Death Grips merchandise, and all proceeds will go to Death Grips.

The same collection also includes a collaboration with the cult rapper Viper, whose You’ll Cowards Don’t Even Smoke Crack album cover adorns a beige hoodie. Items in the collection range from $65 to $650 USD and are available for purchase here.