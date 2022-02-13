New Zealand Parliament Takes James Blunt’s Suggestion To Confront Convoy With His Music

Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

News February 13, 2022 5:46 PM By James Rettig

New Zealand Parliament Takes James Blunt’s Suggestion To Confront Convoy With His Music

Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

News February 13, 2022 5:46 PM By James Rettig

For the past week, a group of people protesting New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been stationed outside of the country’s Parliament building in Wellington. The government attempted to disperse the so-called “Convoy For Freedom” with a number of different tactics, including turning on the sprinklers for the lawn where they were camped out and playing some supremely annoying music on a loop. Initial selections included multiple songs by Barry Manilow and the “Macarena.” After a tweet from UK singer James Blunt addressing the story and telling authorities to “give me a shout if this doesn’t work,” Blunt’s track “You’re Beautiful” was added to the playlist. Seems hellish!

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: SWV’s “Weak”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: UB40’s “(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You”

    3 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Jack Antonoff Addresses Damon Albarn’s “Trumpian” Shit Talk About Taylor Swift

    4 days ago

    Kanye West Says He Won’t Play Coachella Unless Billie Eilish Apologizes To Travis Scott

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest