New Zealand Parliament Takes James Blunt’s Suggestion To Confront Convoy With His Music
For the past week, a group of people protesting New Zealand’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates have been stationed outside of the country’s Parliament building in Wellington. The government attempted to disperse the so-called “Convoy For Freedom” with a number of different tactics, including turning on the sprinklers for the lawn where they were camped out and playing some supremely annoying music on a loop. Initial selections included multiple songs by Barry Manilow and the “Macarena.” After a tweet from UK singer James Blunt addressing the story and telling authorities to “give me a shout if this doesn’t work,” Blunt’s track “You’re Beautiful” was added to the playlist. Seems hellish!