Samia – “Desperado” (Eagles Cover) & “Born On A Train” (Magnetic Fields Cover)

Sophia Matinazad

New Music February 14, 2022 11:02 AM By James Rettig

Samia is currently in the middle of a tour in support of last year’s Scout EP, and today she’s back to share some new covers. There’s a cover of the Eagles’ “Desperado,” the title track from their 1973 album. And then there are two different takes on the Magnetic Fields’ The Charm Of The Highway Strip song “Born On A Train,” one more strait-laced and the other the “anxiety version.”

“These two songs feel like a conversation; they’re almost two totally opposite perspectives. I definitely relate more to the sentiment of ‘Desperado’ but wanted to give a voice to both sides,” Samia said in a statement. “‘Born on a Train’ is one of my favorite songs ever and my friend Ned soundchecks with it every night on our tour so we always end up singing it together. Two other members of my band, Sam and Boone, played on the tracks and Caleb’s production is so honest and intimate; these songs feel special because I worked on them with my friends!!”

Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

