Young Prisms – “Self Love”

Last month, Young Prisms returned with the news of their first album in 10 years, Drifter. At the time, they also shared a lead single called “Honeydew.” Today, they’re back with another one.

The latest preview of Drifter is called “Self Love.” Here’s what vocalist Stefanie Hodapp had to say about it:

“Self Love” is a story of my tendencies to isolate, cut ties, and completely destroy my relationships. Something that was instilled in me since childhood. When I was 26 I found myself with a baby, no income, San Francisco expenses to pay, and a complete loss of identity. I could no longer be utterly careless and treat my life and the things in it as if it were all disposable. Still, I questioned my worthiness of basic essentials and continued my complacency with a low quality of life. I had to try and build something and with time I realized that the foundation of it all was my relationship with myself.

Check it out below.

Drifter is out 3/25 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

