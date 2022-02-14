Cults celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album with a deluxe vinyl reissue that included a number of previously unheard tracks from that era, including “Beach Ball” and “Make Time.” Today, the pair are back with the last of those bonus tracks, the holiday-appropriate “Valentine.”

“Valentine is the last of the completed songs from the 2010-2011 sessions. It’s been so fun to go back and revisit that time,” the band said in a statement. “Releasing these songs has felt like completing the picture of the first album, and we hope you can feel what we feel when we look at it all together. We love these recordings and we don’t think we’ll ever tire of them. Thanks for hanging with us the last ten years. Here’s to doing it all over again.”

Listen to “Valentine” below.

The Cults 10th anniversary reissue is still available to pre-order here.