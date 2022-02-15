Renata Zeiguer – “Evergreen”

Last month, Brooklyn-based musician Renata Zeiguer announced her sophomore album, Picnic In The Dark, with the lead single “Sunset Boulevard.” Today, she’s back with another new track, “Evergreen,” a twitchy, gliding song about trying to escape the shadow of the city you call home, guided on by one of those car rearview mirror air fresheners. “Making space from my birthplace/ Driving out, gotta leave this town,” she sings in its opening lines. “For the sundown forest singing changes/ Like an ancient chorus as I wander, as I wander out.”

“The move was a pivotal rite of passage, where leaving every familiar thing behind in exchange for exploring a completely new environment in solace allowed me to see a new world of perspective,” Zeiguer said about moving from New York City to the Catskills. “Rewiring the brain through meditation in nature and constantly feeding it with new environmental signals helped me uproot the hold of past life-experiences.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Picnic In The Dark is out 4/18 via Northern Spy. Pre-order it here.

