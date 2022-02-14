In the past two years, London punks Chubby And The Gang have released two absolute stomp-ass albums, 2020’s Speed Kills and last year’s The Mutt’s Nuts. Today, Chubby And The Gang are back with a new EP, a three-song ripper called Labour Of Love. They’re describing it as their Valentine’s Day record.

The leadoff track from the Labour Of Love EP is called “Who Loves Ya? (Coup D’État),” and it’s a burly, catchy garage-rocker about how falling in love can feel like the end of the world: “Girl, you shook me to the core/ Like the rumblings of a thousand drums of war/ Feels like my teeth are on the tracks and I’m biting down/ Waiting for the six o’clock to roll back into town.” In a press release, frontman Chubby Charles says that the band had the idea to write “a bubblegum song” about the good and bad parts of love for Valentine’s Day. This is some strong bubblegum!

Along with “Who Loves Ya?,” the band has released two more songs, “Twice Shy” and “Ain’t There No One?” Both tracks are quick, direct sprints. All three are a lot of fun. They’ve also made a “Who Loves Ya?” video. Their tour manager Ted Foster directed the clip, which is full of murky footage of the band’s live show. Below, check out the Labour Of Love EP and the “Who Loves Ya?” video.

<a href="https://chubbyandthegang.bandcamp.com/album/labour-of-love">Labour of Love by Chubby and the Gang</a>

The Labour Of Love EP is out now on Partisan. Check out our feature on Chubby And The Gang here.