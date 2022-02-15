Kristine Leschper – “All That You Never Wanted”

In a couple weeks, Mothers’ Kristine Leschper is releasing her debut solo album, The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door. We’ve heard a handful of tracks from it already — “Figure And I,” “Ribbon,” and “Picture Window” — and today she’s back with one last single, “All That You Never Wanted.” The track, which was inspired by a song written by former Mothers bandmate Matthew Anderegg, is a curious single choice given that it’s less than a minute long. Leschper explains:

This one was written by Matthew Anderegg, something he showed me years ago. I knew it was special the first time I heard it. When I was working on my album, I remembered the song and asked if I could attempt my own version, which actually includes some of the synthesizers from his original recording,” says Leschper. “I hesitate to ascribe meaning to a song I didn’t write, but I’ve always interpreted ‘All That You Never Wanted’ as a rumination on materialism. There’s something special about the way the form reinforces the content, with the repetition of the main phrase itself reading almost as an advertisement. John Andrews’ hand-painted animation effortlessly visualizes this, my favorite frame a billboard among a grove of trees that simply reads ‘MORE’.

Listen below.

The Opening, Or Closing Of A Door is out 3/4 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.