It’s Grimes Time On Today’s Callin Me Maybe

Grimes’ game-changing Visions album turns 10 years old this Monday, so we’re making today’s episode of our live interactive podcast Callin Me Maybe all about c. I’ll be joined by my colleague James Rettig, who’ll preview his essay about Visions for our The Anniversary series and reflect on how far Claire Boucher has come, however you want to interpret that phrase. Will she call in to audibly verbalize her infamous “Fuck you” tweet at the Stereogum account? Probably not, but you, listener should call in when we go live here at 4:30PM ET today.

ON THAT NOTE, we should mention that the Callin app is available on Android phones starting today, so the live Callin Me Maybe experience is no longer exclusive to iOS people. Yes, that means YBB is obligated to call in, regardless of whether he has a Grimes take or is impeded by professional obligations. See you on a bright afternoon!

