Megan Thee Stallion Cast In A24’s Parent Trap-Inspired Comedic Musical Fucking Identical Twins

Megan Thee Stallion will make her acting debut in Fucking Identical Twins, an R-rated musical comedy from A24 inspired by The Parent Trap. Variety reports that the film is about two business adversaries, played by comedians Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp, who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places in an attempt to reunite their divorced parents.

In addition to starring as the eponymous twins, Jackson and Sharp are adapting the film’s script from their two-man stage show, which premiered at Manhattan’s Upright Citizens Brigade in 2014. Larry Charles, the former Seinfeld writer who directed Borat, Brüno, The Dictator, and Religulous, is attached to direct.

Fucking Identical Twins will feature original songs by Jackson, Sharp, and composer Karl Saint Lucy. La La Land‘s Marius de Vries will serve as executive music producer and Fiora Cutler will will be the film’s music supervisor. The cast is rounded out by Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and SNL‘s Bowen Yang, although it’s not yet clear who they’ll be playing.