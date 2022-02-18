In September 2019, Mitski played a show a New York’s Central Park SummerStage, ending a run of performances that she said would be her “last shows indefinitely.” Later on, Mitski admitted that she considered quitting music altogether. But earlier this month, Mitski returned with her new album Laurel Hell. It’s currently the best-selling album in the United States. And last night, Mitski returned to the stage for the first night since that SummerStage show.

Last night, Mitski started off her Laurel Hell tour at the Orange Peel in Asheville. This was her first time performing songs from the new album live, and from all available evidence, she fully threw herself into it. The audience responded, turning Mitski’s songs into huge singalongs. Mitski has always been a somewhat buttoned-up, reserved live performer, and that aspect remains. But she’s also intense and committed, and you can really see that in the fan-made clips from the show. Below, watch a few videos and check out last night’s setlist, per Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Love Me More”

02 “Should’ve Been Me”

03 “Francis Forever”

04 “First Love / Late Spring”

05 “Me And My Husband”

06 “Stay Soft”

07 “Townie”

08 “I Don’t Smoke”

09 “Once More To See You”

10 “Nobody”

11 “I Will”

12 “Drunk Walk Home”

13 “Happy”

14 “Your Best American Girl”

15 “I Bet On Losing Dogs”

16 “The Only Heartbreaker”

17 “Geyser”

18 “Working For The Knife”

19 “Heat Lightning”

20 “Goodbye, My Danish Sweetheart”

21 “Washing Machine Heart”

22 “A Pearl”

////

23 “Two Slow Dancers”