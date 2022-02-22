For a decade now, the Leeds alt-rock trio alt-J has been carrying the torch of shaggy, playful, experimental turn-of-the-century Brit-rock. Groups like Gomez and the Beta Band have a legacy, and that legacy lives on in the surprisingly durable popularity of alt-J. Last week, alt-J released their fourth studio album The Dream. Later this spring, the band’s debut LP An Awesome Wave will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Last night on Colbert, the band plugged both records.

On last night’s episode of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, alt-J served as musical guests, and they did what musical guests do; they promoted their new record. On the show, the band played the layered, percussive new single “U&ME.” As an online bonus, the band also went back to the days of An Awesome Wave, and they played their 2012 single “Breezeblocks,” the song that still stands as their biggest US hit. Watch both performances below.

The Dream is out now on Canvasback/Infectious.