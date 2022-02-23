Coldplay Cover Kid Cudi’s “Day ‘N’ Nite” For Spotify

New Music February 23, 2022 10:47 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

As part of the ongoing Spotify Singles series, Coldplay have shared a spare, piano-led cover of Kid Cudi’s classic “Day ‘N’ Nite.” Not only that, but they’ve reworked their collaboration with Selena Gomez, “Let Somebody Go,” into a stripped-down acoustic version. Both tracks were recorded in Los Angeles at Henson Recording Studio.

“‘Day ‘N’ Nite’ I loved when it came out, and I still love love love it,” Chris Martin said in a statement. “This is the first time I think that we’ve really taken proper time to record a cover, because in my head I could hear a version of it quite different from the original, that hopefully just reinforces what a brilliant song it is. One way or another I hope that anyone listening will just think, ‘Wow, Kid Cudi is amazing.'”

Martin also touched on working with Gomez on “Let Somebody Go,” which came out earlier this month. “I have always loved Selena’s voice and when ‘Let Somebody Go’ arrived it felt like she was the only person to sing it with. I’m so happy she said yes. She is wonderful to work with and the kind of artist whose work sounds even better after you get to meet them.”

Listen to both tracks below.

