Yesterday was February 22, 2022 — or, if you like, 2/22/22. At one point, it was even 2:22 on 2/22/22. This was only a big deal if you’re big into numerology or if you’re a daytime TV anchor desperate to fill airtime. Last night, though, Jimmy Kimmel devoted his entire Jimmy Kimmel Live episode to the big day. He kicked off last night’s episode with a fancy musical number, with dancers dressed up as the number two, and he told a lot of jokes involving the number in his monologue. Instead of having a musical guest perform a new song, Kimmel went all the way back to “It Takes Two,” Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s enduring 1988 smash.

On Kimmel, Rob Base and a hypeman (I don’t think it was DJ E-Z Rock) performed “It Takes Two.” Tinashe, the critically beloved R&B singer, delivered the immortal hook. It’s not entirely clear why Tinashe was there, seeing as how she wasn’t born until five years after the release of “It Takes Two.” (Tinashe first got famous with a song called “2 On,” but she didn’t sing any of that one at Kimmel.) But still: Hey! It’s Tinashe!

I’m delighted to report that Rob Base still wants to rock right now and that he still came to get down. He probably is internationally known, and he also came to rock a microphone, etc. The performance also had the dancing twos from the show’s opening, and Tinashe seemed to be having fun. Watch it all happen below.