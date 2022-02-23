Watch Tinashe Perform “It Takes Two” With Rob Base To Celebrate 2/22/22

News February 23, 2022 10:59 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Tinashe Perform “It Takes Two” With Rob Base To Celebrate 2/22/22

News February 23, 2022 10:59 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Yesterday was February 22, 2022 — or, if you like, 2/22/22. At one point, it was even 2:22 on 2/22/22. This was only a big deal if you’re big into numerology or if you’re a daytime TV anchor desperate to fill airtime. Last night, though, Jimmy Kimmel devoted his entire Jimmy Kimmel Live episode to the big day. He kicked off last night’s episode with a fancy musical number, with dancers dressed up as the number two, and he told a lot of jokes involving the number in his monologue. Instead of having a musical guest perform a new song, Kimmel went all the way back to “It Takes Two,” Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock’s enduring 1988 smash.

On Kimmel, Rob Base and a hypeman (I don’t think it was DJ E-Z Rock) performed “It Takes Two.” Tinashe, the critically beloved R&B singer, delivered the immortal hook. It’s not entirely clear why Tinashe was there, seeing as how she wasn’t born until five years after the release of “It Takes Two.” (Tinashe first got famous with a song called “2 On,” but she didn’t sing any of that one at Kimmel.) But still: Hey! It’s Tinashe!

I’m delighted to report that Rob Base still wants to rock right now and that he still came to get down. He probably is internationally known, and he also came to rock a microphone, etc. The performance also had the dancing twos from the show’s opening, and Tinashe seemed to be having fun. Watch it all happen below.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Watch Beach House Play “New Romance” Live For The First Time At Pittsburgh Tour Opener

5 days ago 0

Sadly Pam & Tommy‘s Third Eye Blind x Mötley Crüe Faceoff Is Fictional, Says Stephan Jenkins

5 days ago 0

Snapped Ankles – “Barbecue In Brazil”

5 days ago 0

Stream Conway The Machine’s Surprise Mixtape Greetings Earthlings

5 days ago 0

The Sadies’ Final Album, Co-Produced By Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry, Coming This Spring

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest