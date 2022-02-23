Osheaga ’22 Lineup Has Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, Dua Lipa, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
The lineup for the Montreal-based Osheaga Music And Arts Festival has been revealed. It’s the event’s 15th anniversary, and the headliners this year are Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky, and Dua Lipa. Also on the roster are Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Charli XCX, Turnstile, Burna Boy, Khruangbin, Porter Robinson, Mitski, Machine Gun Kelly, Glass Animals, IDLES, and more.
Weekend passes this year’s event are on sale now — single day tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb 25). Osheaga will take place from July 29 through 31 at Parc Jean-Drapeau. More details here.