Watch Tears For Fears Play Three Songs With The BBC Concert Orchestra

Tears For Fears are releasing The Tipping Point, their first new album in 17 years, tomorrow. To celebrate, the synth-pop greats performed the album’s title track live from Maida Vale studios for BBC’s Radio 2 Piano Room. Backed by a string section from the BBC Concert Orchestra, Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal played “Tipping Point” and the classic “Sowing The Seeds Of Love.” Plus, they even covered Michael Andrews and Gary Jules’ Donnie Darko-ized version of their original “Mad World.”

Watch the performance below.

And while we’re at it, don’t miss Tears For Fears revisiting some more iconic material in a SiriusXM performance where they play “Everybody Wants To Rule The World.”

The Tipping Point is out 2/25 via Concord.