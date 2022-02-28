Hear Pitchfork’s Sam Sodomsky Go Deep On Bruce Springsteen, U2, And Playing Music As A Music Critic On Our Most Recent Callin Me Maybe
On Friday, my friend and fellow music journalist Sam Sodomsky joined us for our latest episode of Callin Me Maybe. While Sam’s been working at Pitchfork in one role or another for years now, he’s also a musician himself. We dug into what it’s like to move between those roles, and what keeps him interested in music criticism after all these years. We also had some pretty long tangents about Bruce Springsteen and U2, among other things. If you missed it on Friday, check out the episode here.