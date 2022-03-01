The Killers, HEALTH, Yungblud, Louis Tomlinson Cancel Russia Shows

The Killers are the latest act to cancel an upcoming show in Russia. According to TMZ, the band has pulled out of their scheduled July appearance at the Park Live Festival in Moscow. A handful of other bands have also canceled upcoming performances in Russia: HEALTH, Yungblud, and Louis Tomlinson.

In a statement, HEALTH wrote on social media:

Though we do not wish to penalize our fans for governmental decisions that are beyond their control, given the current state of affairs we will no longer be performing our previously scheduled shows in St. Petersburg and Moscow. Our thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine.

Yungblud also wrote:

I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer. Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past. Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can. My heart is with you, always.

The former One Directioner also released a statement: “Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice,” he wrote. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

This comes on the heels of Green Day and AJR cancelling their upcoming shows in Russia, citing the country’s invasion of Ukraine.