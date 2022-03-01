Ex-Vöid – “No Other Way”

Former Joanna Gruesome singers Lan McArdle and Owen Williams formed a new group called Ex-Vöid in 2018, but they’re just getting around to releasing their debut album Bigger Than Ever next month. We’ve already heard lead single “Churchyard,” and today, they’re sharing another track. “No Other Way” is a jangly, nostalgic song that makes good on their promise to play classic guitar-pop with the ferocity of a hardcore band.

“It’s about experiencing Stockholm Syndrome in a relationship,” Williams says. “But I wrote it before I was ever in a proper long term relationship, so I think I was just trying to affirm my own single-hood. Around the same time I kept telling everyone I was ‘trying to cultivate an asexual mystique’ so who knows what was going on with me.” Listen to “No Other Way” below.

Bigger Than Ever is out 3/25 on Don Giovanni. Pre-order it here.

