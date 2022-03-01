Day In Day Out Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With The National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco

News March 1, 2022 11:23 AM By James Rettig
0

Day In Day Out Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With The National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco

News March 1, 2022 11:23 AM By James Rettig
0

The Seattle festival Day In • Day Out is returning to the city’s Fisher Green Pavilion for a second year. The artists on the 2022 lineup — who will all play on a single stage spread out over three days — include the National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco (performing songs from Rock And Roll Night Club and 2), Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Animal Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, MUNA, Jamila Woods, Cherry Glazerr, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Sampa The Great, La Luz, Shabazz Palaces, Hollis, and julie. That’s quite the stacked roster!

Day In • Day Out 2022 will take place from August 12 through 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday (3/4) at 10AM PT. More details here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST COMMENTED

Bloc Party – “Sex Magik”

5 days ago 0

Stream Alan Vega’s Previously Unreleased Songs “Invasion” & “Murder One”

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “The Power Of Love”

5 days ago 0

Bonnie Raitt – “Made Up Mind”

5 days ago 0

The Story Behind Every Song On Gang Of Youths’ Inspiring New Album angel in realtime.

5 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest