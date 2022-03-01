Day In Day Out Festival Announces 2022 Lineup With The National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco

The Seattle festival Day In • Day Out is returning to the city’s Fisher Green Pavilion for a second year. The artists on the 2022 lineup — who will all play on a single stage spread out over three days — include the National, Mitski, Mac DeMarco (performing songs from Rock And Roll Night Club and 2), Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Animal Collective, JPEGMAFIA, Soccer Mommy, MUNA, Jamila Woods, Cherry Glazerr, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Sampa The Great, La Luz, Shabazz Palaces, Hollis, and julie. That’s quite the stacked roster!

Day In • Day Out 2022 will take place from August 12 through 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday (3/4) at 10AM PT. More details here.