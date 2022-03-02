Come April, Calexico will release their new studio LP El Mirador. We’ve heard the album’s title track, and now the band has shared “Harness The Wind,” which — surprise! — features Calexico reuniting with longtime collaborator Sam Beam of Iron & Wine.

“When we recorded ‘Harness the Wind’ it felt like we tapped into a spark of bright light and positivity,” Calexico’s Joey Burns said in a statement. “Everything fell together quickly and naturally. With the shiny electric guitar weaving in and out of John and Sergio’s propelling drums and bass, the song always had a vibe that stood out from the other songs. We sent the tracks to Sam Beam to add his vocals on the chorus which made the tune float even more. It’s a song about hope and sharing compassion to fellow travelers and dreamers who are trying to find their way.”

Listen to “Harness The Wind” below.

El Mirador is out 4/8 via ANTI-.