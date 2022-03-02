Calexico – “Harness The Wind”

New Music March 2, 2022 3:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Calexico – “Harness The Wind”

New Music March 2, 2022 3:09 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Come April, Calexico will release their new studio LP El Mirador. We’ve heard the album’s title track, and now the band has shared “Harness The Wind,” which — surprise! — features Calexico reuniting with longtime collaborator Sam Beam of Iron & Wine.

“When we recorded ‘Harness the Wind’ it felt like we tapped into a spark of bright light and positivity,” Calexico’s Joey Burns said in a statement. “Everything fell together quickly and naturally. With the shiny electric guitar weaving in and out of John and Sergio’s propelling drums and bass, the song always had a vibe that stood out from the other songs. We sent the tracks to Sam Beam to add his vocals on the chorus which made the tune float even more. It’s a song about hope and sharing compassion to fellow travelers and dreamers who are trying to find their way.”

Listen to “Harness The Wind” below.

TOURDATES:
04/23 – Linz, Austria @ Postof Zeitkultur Am Hafen
04/24 – Munich, ND @ Neue Theaterfabrik
04/26 – Roma, Italy @ Auditorium Parco della Musica
04/27 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz
04/29 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Xtra
04/30 – Wien, Austria @ MuseumsQuartier
05/01 – Leipzig, Germany @ Felsenkeller Leipzig
05/03 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje
05/05 – Dortmund, Germany @ Konzerthaus Dortmund
05/06 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
05/07 – Cologne, Germany @ E-Werk
05/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
05/10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05/11 – Luxembourg City, Luxembourg @ den Atelier
05/12 – Paris, France @ Le Trianon
05/13 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
05/14 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/03 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
06/04 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple
06/05 – Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre
06/06 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
06/08 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
06/10 – Fort Collins, CO @ Aggie Theatre
06/11 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
06/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
06/14 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Downstairs)
06/15 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
06/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
06/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
06/22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
06/23 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
06/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
06/26 – Laytonville, VA @ Kate Wolf Music Festival

El Mirador is out 4/8 via ANTI-.

