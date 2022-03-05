Watch David Byrne’s America Utopia Perform “Burning Down The House” On CBS Saturday Sessions

David Byrne’s American Utopia is currently in its second run on Broadway. And today, he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning along with his 12-piece marching band to perform “Burning Down The House” and Marching Through The Wilderness.”

Byrne also sat down for an interview with Anthony Mason, in which he discusses his drawings on exhibition at the Pace Gallery in New York and turning to Hugh Jackman for advice. Watch the interview and the performances below.