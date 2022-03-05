Watch David Byrne’s America Utopia Perform “Burning Down The House” On CBS Saturday Sessions

News March 5, 2022 1:16 PM By Peter Helman
0

Watch David Byrne’s America Utopia Perform “Burning Down The House” On CBS Saturday Sessions

News March 5, 2022 1:16 PM By Peter Helman
0

David Byrne’s American Utopia is currently in its second run on Broadway. And today, he stopped by CBS Saturday Morning along with his 12-piece marching band to perform “Burning Down The House” and Marching Through The Wilderness.”

Byrne also sat down for an interview with Anthony Mason, in which he discusses his drawings on exhibition at the Pace Gallery in New York and turning to Hugh Jackman for advice. Watch the interview and the performances below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

2 days ago 0

New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, & En Vogue Recreate ’80s Music Videos For New Single

3 days ago 0

Kanye Kills Claymation Pete Davidson In “Eazy” Video

3 days ago 0

The Weeknd Announces Summer Stadium Tour With Doja Cat

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: All-4-One’s “I Swear”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest