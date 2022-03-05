Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine
Sting has posted a video of himself playing his 1985 song “Russians” — one of the essential ’80s songs about nuclear anxiety — in support of Help Ukraine, an initiative to send medicine and humanitarian aid to a warehouse on the Ukrainian border in Poland. In a message before the performance, Sting says:
I’ve only rarely sung this song in the many years since it was written, because I never thought it would be relevant again. But, in the light of one man’s bloody and woefully misguided decision to invade a peaceful, unthreatening neighbor, the song is, once again, a plea for our common humanity. For the brave Ukrainians fighting against this brutal tyranny and also the many Russians who are protesting this outrage despite the threat of arrest and imprisonment – We, all of us, love our children. Stop the war.
Watch and listen below.