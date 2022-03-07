Jenny Hval – “Freedom”

Jenny Hval’s latest album, Classic Objects, is out this week. The Norwegian musician has shared two tracks from it so far, “Jupiter” and “Year Of Love,” both of which landed on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list, and today she’s back with one more before the whole thing is out in full. “Freedom” is a lullaby-ish meditation about the meaning or lack thereof of being free. Here’s Hval on the track:

I don’t know what freedom is. This song doesn’t either. The lyrics are bombastic and silly, as if written by a political folk song generator. Nonetheless the song was needed on my record – I needed something short and sweet after a series of long, layered reflections.

I imagine it being sung in a courtroom or in parliament when the debate gets too heated and everyone needs a break. In this imagined moment, everyone is singing in unison.

This is the only way I can describe Freedom – as a kind of performative moment that breaks up the structure, language and ambivalence of the rest of the record. On its own, it seems weirdly clear and pure. I can’t really defend it. Or perhaps it is myself I can’t defend. The song is necessary. It just reminds me of the fact that I am not.