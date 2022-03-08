Jon Spencer & The HITmakers – “Worm Town”

New Music March 8, 2022 10:07 AM By James Rettig
0

Jon Spencer & The HITmakers – “Worm Town”

New Music March 8, 2022 10:07 AM By James Rettig
0

Jon Spencer is releasing a new album with the HITmakers, Spencer Gets It Lit!, in April, and he announced it last month with lead single “Junk Man.” Today, Spencer is releasing another track from it called “Worm Town.” Here’s how he frames it: “You can have all the money in the world, luxury yachts, oil wells, and command an army, but when your time is up – none of that will matter – you got to go. And what you reap, you gonna sow.” Check it out below.

Spencer Gets It Lit! is out 4/1 via In The Red Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest