Jon Spencer & The HITmakers – “Worm Town”

Jon Spencer is releasing a new album with the HITmakers, Spencer Gets It Lit!, in April, and he announced it last month with lead single “Junk Man.” Today, Spencer is releasing another track from it called “Worm Town.” Here’s how he frames it: “You can have all the money in the world, luxury yachts, oil wells, and command an army, but when your time is up – none of that will matter – you got to go. And what you reap, you gonna sow.” Check it out below.

Spencer Gets It Lit! is out 4/1 via In The Red Records.