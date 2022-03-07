The Prodigy Announce First Shows Since Keith Flint’s Death

News March 7, 2022 12:33 PM By James Rettig
0

The Prodigy Announce First Shows Since Keith Flint’s Death

News March 7, 2022 12:33 PM By James Rettig
0

The Prodigy have announced their first run of shows since Keith Flint’s death — he passed away three years ago this week at age 49. Liam Howlett and Maxim, the group’s remaining members, will head out on a England tour in July in support of the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land. The Prodigy shared the following statement:

WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN , THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP , WE’LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE ,

THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY ,,, NOW LETS FUKIN GO !!’ LIAM H & MAXIM

Here are the dates:

07/08 Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield
07/09 Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield
07/14 Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall
07/15 Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds
07/16 Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
07/18 Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
07/19 Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
07/21 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/22 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/23 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday (March 11).

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

1 day ago 0

Phoebe Bridgers – “When The Party’s Over” (Billie Eilish Cover)

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest