The Prodigy Announce First Shows Since Keith Flint’s Death
The Prodigy have announced their first run of shows since Keith Flint’s death — he passed away three years ago this week at age 49. Liam Howlett and Maxim, the group’s remaining members, will head out on a England tour in July in support of the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land. The Prodigy shared the following statement:
WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN , THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP , WE’LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE ,
THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY ,,, NOW LETS FUKIN GO !!’ LIAM H & MAXIM
Here are the dates:
07/08 Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield
07/09 Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield
07/14 Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall
07/15 Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds
07/16 Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham
07/18 Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ O2 City Hall Newcastle
07/19 Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
07/21 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/22 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/23 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton
Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday (March 11).