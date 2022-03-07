The Prodigy Announce First Shows Since Keith Flint’s Death

The Prodigy have announced their first run of shows since Keith Flint’s death — he passed away three years ago this week at age 49. Liam Howlett and Maxim, the group’s remaining members, will head out on a England tour in July in support of the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land. The Prodigy shared the following statement:

WE CANT WAIT TO GET BACK ONSTAGE AND PLAY OUR TUNES FOR THE PEOPLE AGAIN , THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY OF ‘FAT OF THE LAND’ FELT LIKE THE RIGHT TIME FOR US TO STEP UP , WE’LL BE DROPPIN TUNES FROM ALL OUR ALBUMS AND MAYBE SOME SHIT U HAVNT HEARD BEFORE , THIS ONE’S FOR FLINTY ,,, NOW LETS FUKIN GO !!’ LIAM H & MAXIM

Here are the dates:

07/08 Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/09 Sheffield, England @ O2 Academy Sheffield

07/14 Liverpool, England @ Montford Hall

07/15 Leeds, England @ O2 Academy Leeds

07/16 Birmingham, England @ O2 Academy Birmingham

07/18 Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ O2 City Hall Newcastle

07/19 Manchester, England @ O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

07/21 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/22 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/23 London, England @ O2 Academy Brixton

Tickets go on-sale to the general public this Friday (March 11).

— The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 7, 2022