It’s a real pleasure to watch an artist like Lucy Dacus grow more and more confident onstage over time. It must feel absolutely unreal to play your songs on a late-night talk show, but sometimes you can chart an artist’s demeanor over a few of those appearances, and you can see someone getting more and more comfortable with that level of attention. Maybe I’m ready too much into a few YouTube videos, but I feel like that’s been happening with Lucy Dacus lately.

Dacus is now three albums deep into her career, and she’s been on TV a bunch ever since she started up the album cycle for her great LP Home Video last year. In February, Dacus released “Kissing Lessons,” a great little one-off single that came from the Home Video sessions. Last night, she was the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and she did awesome.

“Kissing Lessons” is a short song, and Dacus and her band knocked it out with professional ease on last night’s show. Dacus wore a sweater that she made, and she looked cool as hell. She also brought an intangible sense of swagger that I don’t think I’ve seen from her before. Watch it happen below.

Home Video and “Kissing Lessons” are out now on Matador.