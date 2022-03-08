Watch Lucy Dacus Crush Her “Kissing Lessons” Performance On Seth Meyers

News March 8, 2022 8:51 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Lucy Dacus Crush Her “Kissing Lessons” Performance On Seth Meyers

News March 8, 2022 8:51 AM By Tom Breihan
0

It’s a real pleasure to watch an artist like Lucy Dacus grow more and more confident onstage over time. It must feel absolutely unreal to play your songs on a late-night talk show, but sometimes you can chart an artist’s demeanor over a few of those appearances, and you can see someone getting more and more comfortable with that level of attention. Maybe I’m ready too much into a few YouTube videos, but I feel like that’s been happening with Lucy Dacus lately.

Dacus is now three albums deep into her career, and she’s been on TV a bunch ever since she started up the album cycle for her great LP Home Video last year. In February, Dacus released “Kissing Lessons,” a great little one-off single that came from the Home Video sessions. Last night, she was the musical guest on Late Night With Seth Meyers, and she did awesome.

“Kissing Lessons” is a short song, and Dacus and her band knocked it out with professional ease on last night’s show. Dacus wore a sweater that she made, and she looked cool as hell. She also brought an intangible sense of swagger that I don’t think I’ve seen from her before. Watch it happen below.

Home Video and “Kissing Lessons” are out now on Matador.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

3 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

3 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

2 days ago 0

Watch Tool Play “Undertow” Live For The First Time In 20 Years

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest