Father John Misty – “Goodbye Mr. Blue”

Ward & Kweskin

New Music March 9, 2022 12:00 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Father John Misty – “Goodbye Mr. Blue”

Ward & Kweskin

New Music March 9, 2022 12:00 AM By Tom Breihan
0

In one month, Father John Misty will come back with Chloë And The Next 20th Century, the long-awaited follow-up to 2018’s God’s Favorite Customer. The Mist has already shared two singles from the new LP, “Funny Girl” and “Q4.” Now he’s dropped a third early track on us.

“Goodbye Mr. Blue,” which Father John Misty and his band will perform on Colbert Wednesday night, is a soft, sad, pretty song, and it finds Josh Tillman sounding downbeat and slightly wounded, musing about forcing himself to get out of bed because this might be the last time he does it. He sings over a fingerpicked acoustic guitar, a murmuring pedal steel, and slow swells of strings.

The whole Nilsson-esque feel of “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” the richly orchestrated ’70s-style singer-songwriter vibe, is nothing new for Father John Misty. In the past, though, Tillman has gone all-in on pyrotechnic lyrical cleverness. This song isn’t like that. It’s a direct, unfussy bum-out of a track. Listen below.

Chloë And The Next 20th Century is out 4/8 on Sub Pop and Bella Union.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

4 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

4 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

21 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest