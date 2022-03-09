Louder Than Life 2022 Headlined By NIN, Slipknot, KISS, & RHCP

Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS, and Red Hot Chili Peppers are headlining the 2022 edition of Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival, which bills itself as the World’s Largest Rock ‘N’ Roll Whiskey Festival. The lineup also features Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Shinedown, Lamb Of God, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yunglud, Baroness, Mastodon, Meshuggah, Gwar, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Mammoth WVH, Papa Roach, Bad Religion, and Action Bronson.

Slipknot’s M. Shawn Crahan, aka Clown, says, “This is how you do festivals right. Four days of incredible music with so many talented artists. Slipknot is excited to share the stage with Nine Inch Nails, KISS and so many more. Stay safe, and we’ll see you in Louisville.” Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe adds, “We look forward to returning to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2022 and this time to share the stage with KISS, Slipknot, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nine Inch Nails, and of course our Richmond, VA buddies in GWAR.”

The festival will take place from September 22-25 on the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky. Passes are on sale here now. Watch Louder Than Life’s 2022 announcement video and see the full list of artists performing broken down by day below.

Thursday, September 22: Nine Inch Nails, Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Halestorm, Tenacious D, Yungblud, Highly Suspect, Ministry, Nothing More, Baroness, Spiritbox, Apocalyptica, Dorothy, Don Broco, New Years Day, Plush, Lilith Czar, Maggie Lindemann, Taipei Houston, The Dead Deads, Mothica, Superbloom, Eva Under Fire, Oxymorrons

Friday, September 23: Slipknot, Shinedown, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, In This Moment, Meshuggah, Clutch, Jinjer, GWAR, In Flames, Helmet, POORSTACY, Crown The Empire, DED, All Good Things, Amigo The Devil, Vended, Mike’s Dead, If I Die First, Orbit Culture, The Luka State, Ego Kill Talent, The Native Howl, Archetypes Collide

Saturday, September 24: KISS, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Ghostemane, Jerry Cantrell, Dance Gavin Dance, Theory of a Deadman, Body Count, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, We Came As Romans, Airbourne, Cherry Bombs, Ill Niño, Tetrarch, Nita Strauss, Against The Current, Wargasm, Trash Boat, Shaman’s Harvest, Solence, Dropout Kings, Bloodywood

Sunday, September 25: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Alice In Chains, Incubus, Papa Roach, The Pretty Reckless, Architects, Bad Religion, Action Bronson, The Struts, Jelly Roll, Dirty Honey, Anti-Flag, The Joy Formidable, Bayside, The Warning, Royal & The Serpent, carolesdaughter, Radkey, The Mysterines, Crown Lands, AEIR, The Alive, As You Were