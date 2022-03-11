Now, Now Celebrate Threads 10th Anniversary With New B-Side & Demos

0

Ten years ago this week, Now, Now released their excellent sophomore album Threads. It would take six years for them to follow it up, with Saved in 2018, and today the Minneapolis group is celebrating Threads‘ anniversary with an expanded deluxe edition of the album. It includes two B-sides — the previously unreleased “Comfortable” and “Shifting,” which has been floating around for a while — and demo versions of some Threads era songs, including another unreleased track called “Trudge.”

If you’ve never heard it before, you’re in for a treat. In recent years, songs from it have been covered by the likes of David Bazan and Kevin Devine. If I had more time in my life, I probably would have written about it for a The Anniversary piece — unfortunately I do not, but I did write about the album a bit when I interviewed the band around their big comeback a few years ago, so go check that out if you want.

Stream the new deluxe edition of Threads below; “Comfortable” is track 13.

A limited-edition cassette and vinyl for the album will be out via Chris Walla’s Trans- Records later this year Pre-orders for it will begin in May, and you can sign up here to find out when that’s live.

In case you’re wondering about when we might expect new Now, Now … it’s coming:

