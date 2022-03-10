Travis Scott Launches Safety Initiative Project Heal: “I Need To Step Up In Times Of Need”

Travis Scott Launches Safety Initiative Project Heal: “I Need To Step Up In Times Of Need”

Travis Scott has launched an initiative around event safety called Project Heal, which comprises an HBCU scholarship fund, a creative design education program, mental health resources, and a coalition working to make live events, such as the rapper’s ill-fated Astroworld Festival, safer for guests. This is a few months after the November 2021 Astroworld Festival descended into chaos at Houston’s NRG Park, with 10 people dead and hundreds treated for injuries.

“I’ve been taking the time and space to grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community,” Scott wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Most importantly, I want to use my resources and platform moving forward towards actionable change. This will be a lifelong journey for me and my family. While it’s easy for corporations and institutions to stay in the shadows, I feel as a leader in my community, I need to step up in times of need.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Project Heal will fund the U.S. Conference of Mayors Task Force of Event Safety, which unites government, public safety, emergency response, healthcare, event management, music, and technology workers to collaborate with the rapper to “aggressively focus on new technologies and innovations that offer ways to address the challenges posed by large-scale events.”

“My team and I created Project HEAL to take much needed action towards supporting real solutions that make all events the safest spaces they can possibly be,” Scott continued on Instagram. “I will always honor the victims of the Astroworld tragedy who remain in my heart forever.”

