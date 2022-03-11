Watch Robert Glasper & Lalah Hathaway Cover Tears For Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World”
Everyone’s renewing their Tears For Fears fan membership now that the duo have released The Tipping Point, their first new album in 18 years. Visiting SiriusXM’s Heart & Soul channel, jazz and hip-hop fusionist Robert Glasper covered Tears For Fears’ classic “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” with Lalah Hathaway on vocals. The cover also appears on Glasper’s new album, Black Radio III again featuring Hathaway and also Common. Watch below.
It’s worth noting that Tears For Fears themselves performed “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” for SiriusXM (on 1st Wave) a few weeks ago.