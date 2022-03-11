Hear Another Boy Band Song Billie Eilish & Finneas Wrote For Pixar’s Turning Red
Turning Red, the new Pixar movie about a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who turns into a giant red panda, the Incredible Hulk style, whenever she gets too excited or stressed, officially hits theaters today. Set in the early 2000s, the film features a fictional boyband called 4*Town, and all of their songs were written by the real-life world-dominating pop songwriting duo of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. We’ve already heard “Nobody Like U” in full, and today we get to hear a big ballad called “1 True Love.” Listen below.