Hear Another Boy Band Song Billie Eilish & Finneas Wrote For Pixar’s Turning Red

New Music March 11, 2022 10:27 AM By Peter Helman
0

Hear Another Boy Band Song Billie Eilish & Finneas Wrote For Pixar’s Turning Red

New Music March 11, 2022 10:27 AM By Peter Helman
0

Turning Red, the new Pixar movie about a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who turns into a giant red panda, the Incredible Hulk style, whenever she gets too excited or stressed, officially hits theaters today. Set in the early 2000s, the film features a fictional boyband called 4*Town, and all of their songs were written by the real-life world-dominating pop songwriting duo of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. We’ve already heard “Nobody Like U” in full, and today we get to hear a big ballad called “1 True Love.” Listen below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Sponge Guitarist Mike Cross Has Died At 57

1 day ago 0

Ed Sheeran Defends Songwriting Process In Court, Says He Recently Wrote 25 Songs With Aaron Dessner

3 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

3 days ago 0

Y’all Shouldn’t Have Let The World Gas Jack Harlow

2 days ago 0

Grimes & Elon Musk Secretly Had Another Baby Named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest