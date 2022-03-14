Last summer the New York lo-fi rap mainstay MIKE continued his tradition of releasing new albums on June 21 with Disco! Today he’s back with another woozy, loop-driven meditation called “Makeda” and a suitably dark and minimal dockside music video. The track has an enveloping warmth despite lasting barely more than a minute, and MIKE is right at home within it, moving from loose boasts and hater dismissals to contemplations on his family that pack a lot into just a few lines: “Check on how my brother is/ Saw violence/ Never saw my mother rich/ Flawed guidance.”

Below, check out “Makeda” and MIKE’s tour dates, including some shows with Freddie Gibbs.

TOUR DATES:

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

04/17 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $

04/18 – Portland, OR @ Polaris $

04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom *

04/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress $

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar $

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy $

04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space $

04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

04/29 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater *

04/30 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece *

05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

05/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge *

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven Stage *

05/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *

05/11 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

05/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

05/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

05/15 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *

06/05 – Madrid, Spain @ Siroco

06/06 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/08 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ BIRD

06/09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

06/10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

06/11 – Paris, France @ La Place

06/12 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil

06/14 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium

06/15 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Chapeau Rouge

06/16 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia

06/18 – Warsaw, Poland @ Pardon, To Tu

06/21 – London, UK @ Scala

08/04 – Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

* with Freddie Gibbs

$ with Na-Kel Smith & Mercury