MIKE – “Makeda”
Last summer the New York lo-fi rap mainstay MIKE continued his tradition of releasing new albums on June 21 with Disco! Today he’s back with another woozy, loop-driven meditation called “Makeda” and a suitably dark and minimal dockside music video. The track has an enveloping warmth despite lasting barely more than a minute, and MIKE is right at home within it, moving from loose boasts and hater dismissals to contemplations on his family that pack a lot into just a few lines: “Check on how my brother is/ Saw violence/ Never saw my mother rich/ Flawed guidance.”
Below, check out “Makeda” and MIKE’s tour dates, including some shows with Freddie Gibbs.
TOUR DATES:
04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *
04/17 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s $
04/18 – Portland, OR @ Polaris $
04/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Pressroom *
04/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress $
04/22 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar $
04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy $
04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Space $
04/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *
04/29 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theater *
04/30 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece *
05/04 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *
05/05 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge *
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven Stage *
05/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre *
05/11 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
05/12 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *
05/13 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *
05/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
05/15 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place *
06/05 – Madrid, Spain @ Siroco
06/06 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
06/08 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ BIRD
06/09 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
06/10 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
06/11 – Paris, France @ La Place
06/12 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Exil
06/14 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium
06/15 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Chapeau Rouge
06/16 – Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia
06/18 – Warsaw, Poland @ Pardon, To Tu
06/21 – London, UK @ Scala
08/04 – Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival
* with Freddie Gibbs
$ with Na-Kel Smith & Mercury