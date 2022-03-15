The Las Vegas festival Life Is Beautiful has announced its lineup for 2022. The biggest-font names include Arctic Monkeys, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Lorde, Jack Harlow, Kygo, Migos, Cage The Elephant, and Beach House. Also performing at the event will be Big Boi, Charli XCX, Shaggy, Sylvan Esso, Isaiah Rashad, Rico Nasty, COIN, Wet Leg, JPEGMAFIA, Amaarae, and more.

Last month, Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the festival, which first began in 2013.

Life Is Beautiful 2022 will take place from September 16 to 18 in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale this Friday.